United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,678
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
