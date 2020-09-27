flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,678

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

United Kingdom Twopence 1912 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

