United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,572,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
