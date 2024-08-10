flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,572,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 793. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1912 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

