Farthing 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1912 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1912 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,670,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 389849 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1912 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1912 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

