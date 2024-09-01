flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,594,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1912 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1912 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access