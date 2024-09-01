United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,594,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
