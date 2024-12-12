flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1912 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1912 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1912 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,306,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 630. Bidding took place July 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction aquila numismatics - February 5, 2023
Seller aquila numismatics
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
