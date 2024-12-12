United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1912 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,306,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 630. Bidding took place July 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
