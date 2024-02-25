United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,186,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 65. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
