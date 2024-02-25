Halfpenny 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 65. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) RB (4) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)