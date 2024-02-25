flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1912 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1912 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,186,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1912 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 65. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1912 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

