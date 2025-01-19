flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1912 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1912 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Half Sovereign 1912 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,224,316

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1912 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 248 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1912 BM at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

