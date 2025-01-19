Half Sovereign 1912 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,224,316
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1912 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
