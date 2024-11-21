Threepence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 201. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS65 (1) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

BAC (11)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Heritage (6)

Katz (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (3)