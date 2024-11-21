United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,934,000
- Mintage BU 1,246
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 201. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
12
