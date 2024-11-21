flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,934,000
  • Mintage BU 1,246

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 27380 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 201. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Heritage - December 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1912 at auction Heritage - July 23, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

