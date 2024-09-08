United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,984,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- BAC (10)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
