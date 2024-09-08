flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,984,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place December 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • BAC (10)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 134 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1912 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1912 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access