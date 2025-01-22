United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Silver coins Sixpence of George V - United Kingdom
Sixpence 1911-1920
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1911 9,165,000 6,007 0 1681912 10,984,000 - 0 331913 7,500,000 - 0 241914 22,715,000 - 0 311915 15,695,000 - 0 191916 22,207,000 - 0 321917 7,725,000 - 0 371918 27,559,000 - 0 391919 13,375,000 - 0 261920 14,136,000 - 0 16
Sixpence 1920-1927
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1920 14,136,000 0 101921 30,340,000 0 261922 168,790,000 0 201923 6,383,000 0 321924 17,444,000 0 351925 12,721,000 0 231926 21,810,000 0 541927 8,925,000 0 19
Sixpence 1927-1936
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1927 - 15,000 0 511928 23,123,000 - 0 271929 28,319,000 - 0 151930 16,990,000 - 0 191931 16,873,000 - 0 211932 9,406,000 - 0 171933 22,185,000 - 0 311934 9,304,000 - 0 221935 13,996,000 - 0 211936 24,380,000 - 0 36
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search