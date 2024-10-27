United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,375,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search