Sixpence 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,375,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1919 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

