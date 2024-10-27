Sixpence 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (7)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Spink (1)

WCN (2)