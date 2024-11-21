flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,925,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 74135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

