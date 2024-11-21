United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,925,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 74135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
