Sixpence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 74135 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (1) XF (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF66 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)