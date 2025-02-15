flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1927

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1927
Reverse Penny 1927
Penny 1927
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Halfpenny 1927
Reverse Halfpenny 1927
Halfpenny 1927
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Farthing 1927
Reverse Farthing 1927
Farthing 1927
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1927
Reverse Crown 1927
Crown 1927
Average price 220 $
Sales
2 631
Obverse Halfcrown 1927
Reverse Halfcrown 1927
Halfcrown 1927
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Florin 1927
Reverse Florin 1927
Florin 1927
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse Shilling 1927
Reverse Shilling 1927
Shilling 1927
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Sixpence 1927
Reverse Sixpence 1927
Sixpence 1927
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1927
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1927
Fourpence (Groat) 1927
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1927
Reverse Threepence 1927
Threepence 1927
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1927
Reverse Twopence 1927
Twopence 1927
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
