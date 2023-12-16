flag
Penny 1927 "Type 1921-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1927 "Type 1921-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1927 "Type 1921-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Silicua Coins SL

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,647

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 39. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

