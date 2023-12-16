United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1927 "Type 1921-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,235 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,647
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 39. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
