United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3701 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (8)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (17)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- London Coins (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
