flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3701 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • London Coins (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1927 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1927 All English coins English silver coins English coins Florin Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access