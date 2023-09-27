United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,590,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search