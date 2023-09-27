flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1927 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1927 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,590,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 114 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2015
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

