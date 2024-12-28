United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,262,000
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3924 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
