Shilling 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,262,000
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3924 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Antivm Numismatica (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Nomisma - January 19, 2025
Seller Nomisma
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 28, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date December 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

