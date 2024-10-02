United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (3)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (11)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (6)
- New York Sale (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
