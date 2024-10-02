flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3221 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1927 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

