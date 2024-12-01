flag
Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,838,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,200,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

