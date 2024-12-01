Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,200,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (15) AU (8) XF (10) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CMA Auctions (3)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (12)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (2)

WCN (1)