Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,838,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,200,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
