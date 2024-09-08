Shilling 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place September 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (11) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)