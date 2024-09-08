United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,262,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place September 4, 2014.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
