flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,262,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61222 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 61. Bidding took place September 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Heritage - September 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1927 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

