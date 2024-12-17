Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3923 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (104) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (20) PF65 (7) PF64 (9) PF63 (6) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (35) PCGS (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (11)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (12)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (21)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (5)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)