United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3923 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1927 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
