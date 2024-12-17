United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3923 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 104 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
