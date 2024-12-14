flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1927 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1927 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1927 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1927 at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1927 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access