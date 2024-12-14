United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1927 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
