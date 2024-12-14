Penny 1927 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (12) AU (2) VF (1) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PF65 (2) RD (3) RB (4) BN (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (8)