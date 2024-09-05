flag
Farthing 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1927 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1927 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,868,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1927 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
