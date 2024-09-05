United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,868,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
