Farthing 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1927 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) RB (3) BN (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)