flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1927 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access