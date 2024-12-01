United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1927 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
