Twopence 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Twopence 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Twopence 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,766

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 39. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

United Kingdom Twopence 1927 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

