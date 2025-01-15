United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (629)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,425. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
