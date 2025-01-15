flag
Crown 1927 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1927 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,425. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Karamitsos - December 15, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Crown 1927 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
