United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,690

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1927
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 60119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 86. Bidding took place February 21, 2013.

United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Heritage - February 21, 2013
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Heritage - February 21, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2013
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 86 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
United Kingdom Threepence 1927 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
