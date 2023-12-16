United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: CoinsNB
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,690
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1927
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 60119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 86. Bidding took place February 21, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 21, 2013
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 86 USD
