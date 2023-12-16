Threepence 1927 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1927 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 60119 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 86. Bidding took place February 21, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) Service NGC (2)