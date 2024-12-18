flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,165,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,007

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1138 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price

