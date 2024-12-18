United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,165,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,007
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1138 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
123 ... 8
