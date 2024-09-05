flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,444,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 44,063. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1924 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 24, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1924 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access