United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,444,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 44,063. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
