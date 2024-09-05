United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,319,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
