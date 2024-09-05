flag
Sixpence 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,319,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 84 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1929 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

