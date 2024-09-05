Sixpence 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)