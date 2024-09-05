flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,996,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place December 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1935 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

