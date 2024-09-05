United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,996,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place December 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
