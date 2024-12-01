flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,559,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1918 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

