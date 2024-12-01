United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,559,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 184. Bidding took place January 9, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- BAC (10)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Melbourne Mint (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search