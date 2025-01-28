flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1918

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1918
Reverse Penny 1918
Penny 1918
Average price 110 $
Sales
2 13
Obverse Penny 1918 H
Reverse Penny 1918 H
Penny 1918 H
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Penny 1918 KN
Reverse Penny 1918 KN
Penny 1918 KN
Average price 500 $
Sales
2 67
Obverse Halfpenny 1918
Reverse Halfpenny 1918
Halfpenny 1918
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Farthing 1918
Reverse Farthing 1918
Farthing 1918
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 20

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1918
Reverse Halfcrown 1918
Halfcrown 1918
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse Florin 1918
Reverse Florin 1918
Florin 1918
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse Shilling 1918
Reverse Shilling 1918
Shilling 1918
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Sixpence 1918
Reverse Sixpence 1918
Sixpence 1918
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1918
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1918
Fourpence (Groat) 1918
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1918
Reverse Threepence 1918
Threepence 1918
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Twopence 1918
Reverse Twopence 1918
Twopence 1918
Average price
Sales
0 0
