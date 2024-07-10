flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1918 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1918 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1918 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,573,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • DNW (9)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 H at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

