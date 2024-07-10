United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1918 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,573,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
