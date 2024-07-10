Penny 1918 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 90,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

