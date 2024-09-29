United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,916,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (7)
- London Coins (10)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search