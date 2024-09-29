Shilling 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

