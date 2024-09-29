flag
Shilling 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,916,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1918 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
