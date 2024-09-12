United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search