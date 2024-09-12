Halfpenny 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) RD (4) RB (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)