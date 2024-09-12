flag
Halfpenny 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,321,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39244 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1918 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1918 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1918 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1918 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1918 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

