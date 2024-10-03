Threepence 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.

