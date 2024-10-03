United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,632,000
- Mintage BU 1,375
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
