United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Threepence 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,632,000
  • Mintage BU 1,375

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 20. Bidding took place August 9, 2012.

United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1918 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

