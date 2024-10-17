flag
Penny 1918 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1918 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1918 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,227,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the St James's Auction auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1918 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
To auction

