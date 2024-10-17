United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1918 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,227,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
