Farthing 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1918 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1918 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,363,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 41839 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1918 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
