Farthing 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 41839 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RD (1) Service PCGS (2)