United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,363,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1918 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 41839 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search