Penny 1918 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1918 KN "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1918 KN "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (8)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1918 KN at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

