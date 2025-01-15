Penny 1918 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

