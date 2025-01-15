United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1918 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1918 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
