United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,080,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Aurea (4)
- BAC (8)
- Coin Cabinet (9)
- Coinhouse (5)
- Darabanth (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (19)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (25)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search