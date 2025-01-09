flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,080,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

