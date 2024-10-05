flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1918 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,212,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1918
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction CoinsNB - October 5, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Florin 1918 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
