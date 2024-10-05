United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,212,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1918
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (12)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- London Coins (20)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search