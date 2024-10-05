Florin 1918 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1918 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.

