Sixpence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,207,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 84 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1916 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of Sixpence 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

