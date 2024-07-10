Sixpence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (2) XF (15) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Stack's (1)