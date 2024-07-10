United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,207,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 84 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
