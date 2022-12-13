United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,136,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search