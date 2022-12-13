flag
Sixpence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sixpence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sixpence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,415 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,136,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Karamitsos - March 31, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1920 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

