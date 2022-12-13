Sixpence 1920 "Type 1920-1927" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 301 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (4)