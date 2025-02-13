flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1920

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1920
Reverse Penny 1920
Penny 1920
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Halfpenny 1920
Reverse Halfpenny 1920
Halfpenny 1920
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Farthing 1920
Reverse Farthing 1920
Farthing 1920
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1920
Reverse Halfcrown 1920
Halfcrown 1920
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Florin 1920
Reverse Florin 1920
Florin 1920
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Shilling 1920
Reverse Shilling 1920
Shilling 1920
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Sixpence 1920
Reverse Sixpence 1920
Sixpence 1920
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Sixpence 1920
Reverse Sixpence 1920
Sixpence 1920
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1920
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1920
Fourpence (Groat) 1920
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1920
Reverse Threepence 1920
Threepence 1920
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Threepence 1920
Reverse Threepence 1920
Threepence 1920
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1920
Reverse Twopence 1920
Twopence 1920
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1920
Reverse Penny 1920
Penny 1920
Average price
Sales
0 0
