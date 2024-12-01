flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,983,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1920 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
