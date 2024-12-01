United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,983,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
123
