flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,704,999
  • Mintage BU 1,399

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (15)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1920 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1920 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access