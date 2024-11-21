United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1920 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,704,999
- Mintage BU 1,399
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
