United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,388,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search