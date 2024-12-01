flag
Florin 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1920 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,388,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1920 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

