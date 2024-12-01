Florin 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1920 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

