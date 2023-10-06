United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,147,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
