Farthing 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)