United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,481,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1920
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1920 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
