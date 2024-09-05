flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1920 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1920 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1920 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,481,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1920
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1920 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62090 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Farthing 1920 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1920 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1920 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1920 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1920 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
